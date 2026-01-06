Delhi AQI remains 'poor' in morning at 293, shallow fog observed

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category during the morning hours on Tuesday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 293, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app.

Station-wise data showed that Chandni Chowk recorded the worst air quality at 352 in the 'very poor' category. While 20 stations logged 'very poor' air quality, 15 stations were in the 'poor' category and two stations recorded 'moderate' air quality.

According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

On Monday, the city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 244 in the 'poor' category.

The Air Quality Early Warning System indicated that the city's air is expected to remain in the poor to very poor range over the next six days.

On the weather front, shallow fog was observed in parts of the city as the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches above the seasonal average during the morning hours.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle around 18 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity levels were observed at 100 per cent in parts of the city during the morning hours, the India Meteorological Department said.

Station-wise data showed that Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Palam logged a slightly lower minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius.