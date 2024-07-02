Delhi: Around 1500 stones removed from woman's gallbladder

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Nearly 1500 stones were removed from a woman's gallbladder at a private hospital in Delhi.

A 32-year-old woman, who was suffering from persistent bloating and heaviness after eating junk and fatty foods, had her gallbladder removed which contained nearly 1500 stones, said Dr Manish K. Gupta, Vice Chairperson and Senior Consultant, Laparoscopic and General Surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The woman Riya Sharma, who successfully underwent a laparoscopic cholecystectomy at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, had also been self-medicating for what she believed to be gas, Dr Gupta told PTI.

She also experienced recurrent episodes of right upper abdominal pain radiating to her back and shoulder, often accompanied by nausea and vomiting, he added.

After a thorough evaluation, the patient was scheduled for a laparoscopic cholecystectomy, a minimally invasive procedure to remove the gallbladder and stones.

"During her surgery (on Saturday), 10 mm and 5 mm incisions were made in her abdomen to facilitate the removal of the gallbladder," Dr Gupta said.

Speaking about her condition, Riya Sharma, who lives in Gurgaon, told PTI, "I live by myself, which is why I am mostly dependent on outside food." "A few weeks back, I was suffering from persistent bloating and heaviness. After consulting my family physician, an ultrasound revealed that my gallbladder was full of stones and I was then referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital," she added.

Despite the extensive number of stones, the patient was discharged the day after surgery, able to eat a normal diet and move around independently, Dr Gupta said.

He also emphasised the importance of timely intervention, noting that small stones can migrate into the common bile duct (CBD), causing jaundice and pancreatitis, while large stones can lead to chronic irritation and potentially gallbladder cancer if left untreated.

The incidence of gallstone disease is increasing due to lifestyle changes, including long gaps between meals and extended fasting periods, which can lead to bile precipitation and stone formation, said Dr Gupta.

The women are particularly susceptible due to hormonal influences, especially during pregnancy, which can relax the gallbladder and prevent complete emptying, he added. PTI NSM AS AS