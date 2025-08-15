Delhi: Arrangements in place at Laxmi Narain temple for Janmashtami celebrations on Saturday

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police announced elaborate arrangements on Friday for devotees visiting the Laxmi Narain temple (Birla temple) for Janmashtami celebrations on August 16, with strict security protocols, regulated entry and exit points and traffic restrictions in the area.

All visitors to the main temple will be allowed entry exclusively from Mandir Marg, which can be accessed via Kali Bari Marg or Peshwa Road, police said.

Entry will be facilitated through the door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) installed at the main gates. The devotees have been urged to fully cooperate with the security personnel for the safety of all.

The police advisory stated that handbags, briefcases, parcels, food packets, cameras, mobile phones and other battery-operated equipment will not be permitted inside the temple complex.

"As per tradition, visitors will need to remove their footwear before entering the Mandir. Convenient and secure footwear deposit facilities have been arranged by the temple authorities near Kali Bari Marg and beside the Hindu Maha Sabha office on Peshwa Road," the advisory read.

Entry to Geeta Bhawan and the Vatika will be allowed only through the main temple gates, with all other gates remaining closed during the celebrations.

Specific exit routes have been designated -- visitors heading towards Kali Bari Marg will exit via the Vatika Geeta Bhawan Exit Lane, while those heading towards Peshwa Road will use Gate Number 3, located on the Geeta Bhawan side, for exit only. Entry from Gate No. 3 will not be allowed.

"To ensure smooth pedestrian movement and safety, no vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mandir Marg between Roundabout Panchkuian Road, Roundabout Park Street on Kali Bari Marg, Udyan Marg and Peshwa Road," the advisory read.

An assistance booth has been set up near the main gate of the temple to help the visitors with any queries or needs during the celebrations. PTI BM RC