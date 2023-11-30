Delhi Art Week to be held from Friday with participation of galleries, museums

New Delhi: The third edition of Delhi Art Week will kick off in the national capital on Friday with the participation of over 20 galleries and major institutes, including the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Bikaner House, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), and the Alliance Francaise de Delhi.

The week-long celebration of modern and contemporary art will aim to bring together private and public art institutions "to raise awareness, educate and focus attention on modern and contemporary art in New Delhi".

"Each successive edition of Delhi Art Week offers an opportunity for us to address various challenges related to raising awareness about Indian art within our city.

"By collaborating as a community of galleries and institutions and partnering with organizations such as the Indian Art Fair and the NGMA, the third edition of Delhi Art Week aims to provide exposure and convenient access to the very best of modern and contemporary art," the organisers said in a statement.

The city has been divided into four art zones for Delhi Art Week, where art enthusiasts can find clusters of galleries and institutions listed in each zone.

The zone one will include art galleries and museums around India Gate, Mandi House and Connaught Place, including NGMA, DAG, Art Heritage, and Goethe-Institut.

In zone two, visitors can experience art across diverse mediums and themes around Defence Colony, Lodhi Road, Golk Links, and Lajpat Nagar at places such as Akar Prakar, Apparao Galleries, Palette Art Gallery, Vadehra Art Gallery, and Alliance Francaise de Delhi.

The St+Art India Foundation will take viewers on a walk at Lodhi Art District in zone two on December 2 and December 9, respectively.

Art Alive Gallery, Art Explore, Art Konsult, Art.Motif, Champatree Art Gallery, Chawla Art Gallery, Gallery Espace, Gallery Nvya, Sanchit Art, MAG Contemporary, and KNMA will host walkthroughs and exhibitions in zone three that comprises areas in and around New Friends Colony, Greater Kailash II, East of Kailash, Panchsheel Park, Saket, Hauz Khas, Safdarung Enclave, and Sarvodaya Enclave.

In zone four, which includes Anand Niketan, Lado Sarai, Vasant Kunj, Chattarpur, and Mehrauli, galleries like Art Centrix Space, Blueprint 12, Exhibit320, Gallery Art Positive, Lattitude 28, and Ojas Art will hold exhibitions.

In addition to galleries and institutions showcasing their programs physically within their own spaces, Delhi Art Week will also feature book launches, talks, film screenings, and walkthroughs.

A film series at NGMA will delve into the history of contemporary art, providing context and perspective on the current art landscape through films chronicling the lives and artistic oeuvre of some of India's greatest artists and creative thinkers, such as Amrita Sher-Gill and Rabindranath Tagore.