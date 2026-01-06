Delhi Assembly adjourned briefly as BJP, AAP spar over 'dog census'

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The second day of Delhi Assembly's Winter Session was disrupted with ruling BJP leaders seeking an apology from AAP leaders for spreading "lies" that government school teachers have been engaged for counting stray dogs.

Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday had a hard time controlling the protesting BJP and AAP legislators. He adjourned the House for 30 minutes soon after the sitting started around 11 AM.

When the House reconvened, the ruling party MLAs again raised slogans against AAP leaders, including their national convener Arvind Kejriwal, seeking an apology.

Gupta tried to bring the House under order as the Opposition members too raised their voice in protest; however, he finally had to adjourn the House till 1 PM.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood earlier wrote a letter to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of making "wrong and misleading statements" regarding the deployment of government school teachers for the counting of stray dogs.

In the letter, Sood said, "The Government circular on this matter is already in the public domain" and demanded a public apology from the former chief minister. PTI VIT SSM AMJ AMJ