Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 8 amid slogan shouting by AAP and BJP members

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Monday was adjourned till April 8 amid slogan shouting by AAP and BJP members.

AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta accused the BJP of "extorting" Rs 60 crore through electoral bonds from an accused in the excise policy case and sought a reply from the BJP.

Following his address, AAP MLAs trooped into the Well and raised slogans, seeking a reply from the BJP on the electoral bonds issue.

The BJP MLAs, in response, raised slogans against the AAP, following which the proceedings were adjourned till April 8.