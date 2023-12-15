Delhi Assembly adjourned till Monday amid anti-BJP protest by AAP MLAs

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly was adjourned on Friday after AAP MLAs trooped down to the well of the House raising slogans against the BJP for allegedly opposing the regularisation of MCD workers.

Advertisment

After the House resumed post lunch, there was a short-duration discussion under rule 55 of the Delhi Assembly on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly obstructing the regularisation of the workers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Speaking in the House, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, "What the BJP could not do when it was in power in the MCD for 15 years was accomplished by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in just six months." Pathak highlighted the achievements of the AAP-led MCD, including regularisation of the civic body's workers and disbursal of salaries on the first day of the month.

"The MCD workers used to earlier protest at the Civic Centre, Jantar Mantar, Mayor House. They did not get their salaries for eight months. It was in August, within six months of the AAP coming to power, that the workers got their salaries on time. This happened after 13 years," he said while alleging that the BJP is opposed to MCD workers' regularisation and has even approached the court over the issue.

Advertisment

The other AAP MLAs also praised Kejriwal for a slew of initiatives taken in the civic body.

AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan said, "I want to thank the chief minister for promising that 5,000 workers will be regularised. I have been a councillor and a member of the MCD's Standing Committee and I have seen the BJP regularising 700 workers in five years.

"Sometimes it would regularise two workers, sometimes five. I had raised the issue as well. But the chief minister has regularised 5,000 employees. Kejriwal is that one leader who delivers on his promises." While Bhagwan was speaking, the AAP legislators started raising anti-BJP slogans and trooped down to the well of the House, prompting the speaker to adjourn the proceedings till Monday. PTI VIT/SLB RC