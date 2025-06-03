Delhi Assembly being equipped with digital networking system under NeVA

New Delhi, June 3 (PTI) Installation of a cutting-edge digital conference and networking system under the Nation e Vidhan Application (NeVA) is going on a fast pace at the Delhi Assembly, a statement said on Tuesday.

Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday visited the Assembly premises to take stock of the work.

He emphasised the importance of integrating modern technology into legislative processes and reiterated the commitment of the Assembly Secretariat to make Delhi’s legislative functioning more efficient, transparent, and citizen-friendly, a statement from the Delhi Assembly Secretariat said.

The new system comprises smart delegate units with microphones, voting panels, radio frequency identification and near-field communication access, multilingual interpretation support and iPads for members to access agendas and documents in real time, it said Automated audio-visual systems with high-definition cameras and centralised control; and a robust, secure networking setup with power backup are also part of the system.

The Assembly is implementing the NeVA to promote transparency, efficiency, and paperless governance which is expected to be ready ahead of the Monsoon session of the Assembly, it said.

"The Renovation and modernisation work of the Assembly is progressing at a rapid pace," Gupta said during the inspection.

The work is underway to install state-of-the-art systems that will significantly enhance the functioning of the House. The entire House is set to transition into a paperless mode by the upcoming Monsoon Session under the NeVA initiative, it added.