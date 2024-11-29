Delhi Assembly: BJP stages walkout over Question Hour, Rule 280

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The BJP MLAs walked out of the Delhi Assembly on Friday within minutes after start of the Winter Session.

The BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta walked out of the House after Speaker Ram Niwas Goel declared the issues to be raised under Rule 280 to be deemed read by the listed members.

They also protested that no Question Hour was provided in the three days session so that the MLAs could question the government.

The assembly began with discussion on the issue of removal of the bus marshals from their jobs last year. PTI MHS VIT AS AS