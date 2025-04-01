Delhi Assembly constitutes 3 financial panels including Public Accounts Committee

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday announced unopposed election of members to three financial panels of the House including Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which will examine the CAG reports presented recently in the House.

The other two panels are Committee on Government Undertakings and Committee on Estimates.

The three nine-member committees have six ruling BJP MLAs and three from the opposition Aam Aadmi Party.

The PAC members will be BJP MLAs Ajay Mahawar, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kailash Gahlot, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Satish Upadhyay and Shikha Rai. AAP MLAs including Leader of Opposition Atishi, Kuldeep Kumar and Virendra Singh Kadiyan will also be members of the panel.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on DTC, health, air pollution, and excise tabled in the House during the ongoing budget session, have been referred to the PAC for probe and commendations.

The Committee on Government Undertakings has BJP MLAs Deepak Chaudhary, Gajendra Dral, Anil Goyal, Kuldeep Solanki, Raj Karan Khatri and Tilak Ram Khatri as its members, while Sanjiv Jha, Prem Chauhan and Ajay Dutt will be members of the panel from AAP.

This committee will look into the CAG reports on finance and appropriation accounts of the previous AAP government in Delhi, revealing non-submission of bills and utilisation certificates worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

The four reports pertain to Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts of the Delhi government for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The Estimates Committee members are Gajendra Singh Yadav, Harish Khurana, , Kulwant Rana, Poonam Sharma, Sanjay Goyal and Sandeep Sehrawat (all from the BJP), and Imran Hussain, Som Dutt and Vishesh Ravi from AAP. PTI VIT VIT KVK KVK