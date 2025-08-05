Delhi Assembly debates private school fee regulation bill; BJP backs, AAP seeks review

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A heated debate broke out in the Delhi Assembly on the second day of the Monsoon Session over a bill tabled to regulate fee hikes in private schools, with the BJP backing the proposal and the AAP demanding that it be referred to the selection committee.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, aims to set up a robust institutional mechanism to ensure transparency and accountability in the regulation of private school fees. He had tabled the bill in the Assembly on Monday.

He said the proposed framework involves participation from all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and school management.

Responding to concerns raised by the Opposition regarding school audits and the requirement of at least 15 per cent parental support to file a complaint, Sood said the government is open to discussing these provisions.

BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay, said the bill would provide much-needed relief to parents facing the burden of repeated fee hikes.

"The committee formed under this bill will also include parents, giving them a voice in decisions related to fee revisions," he said.

However, the Leader of Opposition Atishi termed the bill a "legal cover" for increasing school fees. "We have suggested amendments based on feedback from parents. These amendments will be put to a vote tomorrow," she said.

AAP MLA from Deoli, Prem Chauhan, also raised objections, saying that the bill empowers school committees to fix fee structures and does not make school audits mandatory.

"Even to file a complaint, a parent needs support from 15 per cent of the parent body, which is an unfair hurdle," he said.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that all members would present their proposed amendments on Wednesday, following which voting on the bill will take place. PTI SHB HIG