Delhi Assembly delegation to visit Odisha Assembly, study its successful e-Vidhan rollout

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) A Delhi Assembly delegation led by Speaker Vijender Gupta will visit Odisha from April 15-17 to study the Odisha Assembly's successful implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application.

The visit aims to explore the model of paperless governance and digital transformation adopted by Odisha, which recently became fully paperless, according to a statement on Monday.

Gupta will be accompanied Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, senior assembly officials, and other key personnel from the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project.

The delegation's goal is to learn from Odisha's experiences, focusing on the technological frameworks, best practices and operational models that contributed to the successful rollout of NeVA.

Announcing the Delhi Assembly's move towards a paperless system during the budget session, Gupta committed to completing the transition within 100 days.

The Union parliamentary affairs ministry is expected to release the necessary funds for implementation of NeVA in Delhi, according to the statement.

Expressing his optimism, Gupta said the visit would be crucial in accelerating the Delhi Assembly's digital transformation, helping it evolve into a more modern and transparent legislative body.

The delegation will begin its tour by paying courtesy visits to the Odisha governor and the chief minister in Bhubaneswar.

On April 16, the delegation will attend meetings with the NeVA committee and meet the Odisha Assembly speaker.

The final day's agenda includes wrap-up meetings and discussions with stakeholders involved in the NeVA's implementation.

The Delhi Assembly is committed to adopting a more transparent, tech-enabled and citizen-centric approach to its operations, with the swift implementation of NeVA a key step in this transformation, according to the statement. PTI SHB SZM SZM