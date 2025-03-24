Delhi Assembly hails India's Champions Trophy victory, Sunita Williams' safe return from space

New Delhi: On the first day of the Budget session, the Delhi Assembly passed resolutions hailing the Indian cricket team for its Champions Trophy victory and NASA astronaut Sunita Williams for her safe return to Earth after a nine-month stay at the International Space Station.

India became the only country to win the Champions Trophy for the third time, defeating New Zealand on March 9 in the finals.

"I extend a hearty congratulation to Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and other players for this achievement," Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said, reading out a resolution.

He also thanked International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah for the successful organisation of the tournament.

The assembly speaker also read out a resolution on the safe return of astronaut Sunita Williams to Earth, saying it was an act of great courage to remain in space under adverse situations for nine months.

"I congratulate Suita Williams and the other astronauts for safe return and appreciate their courage," Gupta said, adding the efforts made by NASA are also commendable.

Astronaut Williams, Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov returned to the Earth last week onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, which splashed down in the sea off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida.

They spent over nine months at the International Space Station due to unexpected delays.