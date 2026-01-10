New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday said that notices have been issued to three top Punjab Police officers, seeking their replies within 48 hours over the registration of an FIR against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra by using a video clip of the Assembly.

The notices have been issued to Punjab's director general of Police (DGP), special DGP (cyber crime) and the commissioner of Jalandhar police for "breach of Delhi Assembly's privileges", Gupta said in a press conference.

He said that the use of the video recording, which is a property of the Delhi Assembly, and the registration of the FIR based on it by Punjab Police is "unfortunate" and has hurt the dignity of the House.

Gupta said further action against the Punjab Police officers will be decided after receiving their replies.

The clip of the Assembly's video recording was used by Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra and several BJP MLAs, alleging that Leader of Opposition Atishi insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur in the Assembly after a debate on Tuesday on a Delhi programme held in November last year to mark the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru.

The FIR was registered by the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate against Mishra and others for uploading and circulating an "edited and doctored" video of Atishi.

The Assembly has asked for all the related documents and the forensic report based on which Punjab Police claimed that the video was "doctored", Gupta said. He condemned the AAP regime in Punjab, alleging "misuse" of the state police by it.

The BJP MLAs have demanded cancelling Atishi's Assembly membership for allegedly "insulting" the Sikh Guru.