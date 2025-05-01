Delhi Assembly library to become digital, says Speaker Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday announced plans to digitise the Legislative Library to preserve valuable archival materials while improving efficiency, accessibility, and sustainability in legislative work.

In a meeting with Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bist and other stakeholders, Gupta discussed the digitisation of the existing library through a structured process using advanced IT infrastructure and modern equipment, according to a statement.

Gupta highlighted the importance of this initiative in strengthening legislative research and ensuring easy access to information in an increasingly digital world, it stated.

"The establishment of an e-library will not only help preserve invaluable archival materials but also improve efficiency and accessibility across legislative functions," he said.

The Delhi Legislative Library, established in 1952 with the formation of the first Legislative Assembly, has a rich history. Initially part of the Vidhan Sabha, it now holds a collection of over 40,000 documents and continues to support informed legislative processes, it said.