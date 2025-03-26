Delhi Assembly likely to go paperless from Monsoon Session: Speaker

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly is likely to be ready to go paperless from the Monsoon Session and MLAs will use the e-Vidhan application through touchscreen desktops, mobile phones and tablets for legislative work, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Budget Session of the Assembly, Gupta said the initiative to go paperless has been fast-tracked to complete the project within 100 days so that legislative work in the Monsoon Session scheduled for June-July is carried out using the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), he said.

"Adoption of the e-Vidhan application will make the functioning of the assembly, its committees and the secretariat digital and paperless," Gupta said.

The speaker said the MLAs will be given training to use the application, adding that it was quite user-friendly and a permanent facilitation centre will be set up for the purpose.

A detailed project report (DPR) on the project has been prepared and three training sessions on the app have already been held, he said.

Gupta said the MLAs will use the application through touchscreen desktops that will be installed at their tables in the assembly hall. The application will be installed on the desktops by the Monsoon Session and legislators will also be able to download it and use it on their smartphones and tablets, he said.

A tripartite memorandum of understanding was signed between the Delhi Assembly, the Delhi government and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on March 22 for the implementation of NeVA, the speaker said, adding that the Centre gave funds to the Vidhan Sabha for the project.

Gupta said all members will be able to submit notices online and receive records of the assembly on their smartphones and tablets.

All functions of the assembly, including lists of business, question lists and other legislative work will be available through the application, he said.

He said the app can also aid an MLA in the management of issues in his constituency and urged the legislators' cooperation in the implementation of NeVA.