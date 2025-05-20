Delhi Assembly likely to have portrait of Savarkar, Malviya

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly will likely get the portraits of nationalist freedom fighters Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Madan Mohan Malviya displayed in its galleries, a party leader said on Tuesday.

The proposal, which also includes the name of Dayanand Saraswati, was made by BJP MLA and party's chief whip in the Assembly Abha Verma and submitted to Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday.

"The General Purposes Committee of the Assembly in its meeting on Wednesday, will take a call on this proposal," a party source said.

Verma, the Laxmi Nagar MLA, said that the move is meant to commemorate the country's "glorious past" and inspire the younger generations.

"This will not only express our devotion and gratitude towards the nation but also instil the Vidhan Sabha with a lively historical awakening," Verma said in his letter.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, winning the Delhi Assembly elections held in February this year. The party ended AAP's dominance in Delhi winning 48 of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. PTI VIT VIT VN VN