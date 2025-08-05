Delhi Assembly likely to open to public on Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) In a special initiative to celebrate Independence Day, the Delhi Legislative Assembly is likely to be thrown open to the public on August 14 and 15, officials said.

The historic assembly building, located in the Old Secretariat complex, will welcome citizens and special cultural performances are likely to be held. The Delhi Police band is also likely to play at the venue.

The officials said that there will be tight security at the venue and modalities are being worked out.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has often spoken about developing the building as a heritage site and allowing entry to common people to witness its legacy.