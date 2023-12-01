Delhi assembly LoP Bidhuri demands 10-day winter session

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday said the upcoming winter session should be 10 days long so that "critical issues" pertaining to people of the city can be raised.

The Delhi Assembly will be in session for two days beginning on December 15. The number of sittings can be extended depending on the workload, the assembly secretariat has said in its bulletin.

In a letter addressed to Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal, Bidhuri expressed concerns over the two days allotted for the winter session and said it was insufficient for meaningful discussion and representation.

Bidhuri accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of using the Assembly merely as a procedural formality, prioritising political interests over the genuine needs of the public. No immediate reaction was available from the ruling AAP over Bidhuri's charge.

The leader of the opposition said there were pressing issues, including pollution, poor condition of roads, suspended development projects, prolonged closure of old age pensions and a decline in public transport services, that need attention.

He demanded that the session be extended to 10 days with dedicated question hours. PTI VIT IJT