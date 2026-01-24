Delhi Assembly opens its doors to people to mark Republic Day; cultural performances lined up

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly premises will be open to the public on the evenings of January 25 and 26, to mark the 77th Republic Day.

The assembly premises will remain open from 5 pm to 8 pm, when citizens will be able to tour the 115-year-old building and the prominent heritage sites within the complex, according to an official statement.

As part of Republic Day celebrations, a performance of patriotic tunes will be presented by a renowned band, accompanied by vibrant cultural presentations by the Sahitya Kala Academy on both days, it said.

The Vidhan Sabha building will be illuminated in Tricolour in the evening.

The assembly speaker invited people of Delhi to visit the Vidhan Sabha and celebrate Republic Day in a "true spirit of patriotism", the statement said.

No prior registration will be required for the visit. On both days, starting from 5 pm, visitors will be allowed entry after a security check by showing a valid ID proof, it added. PTI VIT ARB ARB