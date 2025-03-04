Delhi Assembly panels to be formed on Mar 24-26: Speaker

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The House committees, including the Public Accounts Committee, of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly will be formed in the Budget Session to be held on March 24-26, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here after adjournment of the first session of the 8th Assembly, Gupta said tabling of two CAG reports on the Delhi government's performance in the House was just a beginning.

"In the coming days, very significant decisions will be made by the House regarding the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India reports tabled in the House. The PAC will be formed in the Budget Session and it will start functioning from April, he said.

The other House committees too will be formed in the Budget Session on March 24-26, he said.

The five sittings of the newly constituted House conducted business for 18 hours and 18 minutes, said Gupta, adding 126 members expressed their views on various issues. PTI VIT AS AS