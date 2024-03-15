Delhi Assembly passes resolution, directs CS to resolve water problem within week

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution that mandated chief secretary to continue to monitor the short and long term resolution of water and sewer problems across the national capital.

On March 22, a sitting of the House will be called where the chief secretary will present a report on the water and sewer issues that have been resolved.

The resolution noted that there has been some relief to the residents of Delhi in the last one week, but their remaining grievances need to be resolved within the next one week.

"Even for the grievances that have been resolved, there is a need to work on a long-term resolution of these problems," it said.

Since Delhi faces shortage of water supply, especially during summer, a detailed plan will be made for the augmentation of water resources using groundwater, the resolution said.

"This will be done on a war footing to ensure relief to the people of Delhi from this Summer itself. The Chief Secretary shall continue to monitor and supervise the short term and long term resolution of water and sewer problems across Delhi," it said.

It also noted that since many complaints have been received about the reduction in the number of tankers, th "Chief Secretary shall reduce the number of tankers, only after consultation with area MLAs Since many parts of Delhi face sewer overflows due to absence of storm water drains, the Chief Secretary will coordinate with MCD to resolve this problem," it said.

Till resolution of issue of storm water drains is done, an estimation needs to be done of the number of sewer cleaning machines and the frequency with which sewer cleaning and desilting needs to be done to prevent sewer overflows across Delhi, it said.

It also said an adequate number of small and large machines need to be available for this purpose with Delhi Jal Board and desilting of all trunk and peripheral sewers needs to be done regularly.

"Timelines need to be provided regarding the award and completion of works that have been reported in the 'Action Taken Report' as being 'in the tendering process'.

"Chief Secretary to ensure better coordination between Delhi Jal Board, Urban Development Department and Finance, so that critical utilities like water and sewerage do not get affected," it said.

The resolution also appreciated the Delhi Jal Board for working on a "war footing" in the last five days to resolve water and sewer related problems being faced by the residents. It, all the same, stressed that strong action needs to be taken against officers who failed to do their duties. PTI SLB SLB VN VN