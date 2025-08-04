Delhi Assembly pays tribute to those killed in Air India crash, Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly on Monday paid tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, Air India crash and the Benagluru stampede on the first day of the Monsoon session.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also paid tributes to former Congress MLA Jai Kishan, who passed way earlier this year, and former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, who passed away at a private hospital here this morning.

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 claimed the lives of 26 people.

A total of 270 persons, including 241 on board, were killed when a London-bound Air India flight crashed into a hostel complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12.

The Bengaluru stampede left 11 people dead and over 50 people injured.

The members observed a two-minute silence for the deceased.