Delhi Assembly pays tributes to victims of Uttarkashi flash floods

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday paid tributes to the victims of the flash floods in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

The members also observed a two-minute silence for the victims of the flash floods that struck Uttarkashi on Tuesday. A body was recovered and 150 people were rescued from the flood-ravaged mountain village of Dharali on Wednesday as the search for the missing resumed amid huge challenges.Eleven Army personnel from the nearby camp in Harsil were among those missing.

The Assembly also paid tributes to senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary.

AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian paid tribute to Satyapal Malik, the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who passed away on Tuesday. PTI SLB SLB DV DV