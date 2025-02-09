Delhi assembly poll outcome a turning point for people: Goyal

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the Delhi assembly poll results would be remembered as a turning point for the people who unmasked AAP and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to reporters in Gondia in Maharashtra, Goyal alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party deprived Delhi of development and promoted corruption.

The BJP ended the Aam Aadmi Party's reign in Delhi by winning 48 seats in the 70-member assembly. Among the prominent losers was Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.

When asked who would be the next chief minister of Delhi, Goyal said it is a process.

"The MLAs will sit together and decide on one name. The CM will decide the date for the swearing-in ceremony," he said.

Goyal said the day (February 8) would be written in golden letters for Delhi people.

"The assembly poll results would be remembered as a turning point for people because, for many years, Delhi was deprived of development. Arvind Kejriwal and his party cheated people and corruption continued. No development work ever took place," the North Mumbai BJP MP said.

In a jibe at Kejriwal, he said one can learn from the AAP chief how to play politics through fake narratives.

"Kejriwal created calamity, an AAP-da. Delhi people unmasked them (AAP and Kejriwal). The people are now free of its (AAP) politics. The double-engine government of the BJP will serve the people. The dream of Viksit Bharat will be realised," Goyal said, adding that not only has the government changed, but the foundation for development has also been laid. PTI ND NSK