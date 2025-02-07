Delhi Assembly polls: 1,100 cases of MCC violation registered

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police have registered 1,100 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and arrested or detained over 35,000 people in connection with these cases, an official said on Friday.

The cases were filed between January 7, when the MCC came into force, and February 6.

A total of 35,516 people have been arrested or detained under various provisions of preventive action and other acts, according to a statement.

Police have confiscated 477 illegal firearms and 538 cartridges, with 499 people arrested under the Arms Act, the statement said.

The police have also seized 1,15,103 liters of liquor and arrested 1,426 people, 206.712 kg of drugs worth over Rs 77.9 crore, along with more than 1,200 banned injections, and arrested 179 people so far.

Law enforcement agencies have also seized Rs 11.70 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement added.

Polling for all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi took place on Wednesday, with the votes set to be counted on Saturday. PTI BM BM ARD ARD