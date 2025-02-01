Delhi assembly polls: 7,552 eligible electors opt for home voting facility

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A total of 7,552 electors have opted for the home voting facility, available to elderly voters and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

The home voting facility is available to voters above 85 years of age and PwDs, offering them the option to cast their votes from their homes, it said.

According to a statement, the Election Commission of India (ECI) deployed 206 teams of polling officers across 11 districts and 70 Assembly constituencies in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT), ensuring smooth and timely execution as per ECI guidelines.

As of January 31, 2025, 92 per cent of registered home voters have successfully cast their votes. This includes 5,982 senior citizens and 998 persons with disabilities.

District West recorded the highest home-voting turnout at 94 per cent, the statement said.

It mentioned that polling officials and security personnel visit voters' residences to collect their votes and voters are notified in advance through SMS alerts to ensure they are prepared for the visit.

To maintain transparency, the entire process is being video-graphed.

"Home voting will continue until Tuesday for voters who have filled out forms," the statement added.

For voters who choose to visit polling booths instead, 8,715 volunteers and 4,218 wheelchairs have been stationed at polling locations to assist, the statement said.

The ECI has also introduced a postal ballot facility for all personnel on election duty, including security and police personnel, who are unable to vote at their assigned polling stations.

This extension also applies to private sector employees, such as drivers, conductors, videographers and other non-government staff deployed on election duty, the statement noted.

A total of around 26,000 postal ballot forms have been received and facilitation centres have been set up at training venues for smooth processing, the statement highlighted.

It also mentioned that around 16,000 personnel have cast their votes, with the remaining personnel expected to vote by February 4, 2025.

Additionally, 16,984 postal ballot forms have been received from Delhi Police and Delhi Home Guards. PTI SHB ARD ARD