Delhi Assembly polls: AAP fields social worker Tarun Yadav from Najafgarh

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced that social worker Tarun Yadav would be contesting from the Najafgarh constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Yadav and his wife Meena Yadav - who has served as an independent councillor for two terms - joined AAP on Wednesday.

The Najafgarh seat was previously held by Kailash Gahlot, a former Delhi minister, who quit AAP and joined the BJP last month.

With the announcement of Yadav's candidacy, AAP has now revealed its candidates for 32 out of the 70 seats. The party initially announced 11 candidates in its first list and 20 in the second.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is aiming for a third consecutive term, having won 62 of the 70 seats in the last election.

Elections for the Delhi Assembly are due to be held in February next year. PTI MHS ARD ARD