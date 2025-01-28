Delhi assembly polls: BJP campaign in Kalibari focus on grassroots reconnection with voters

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Amid chants of "Parvesh Verma ko Jai Shree Ram" and "Do number lucky hai, iss baar jeet pakki hai," BJP candidate Parvesh Verma sought to reconnect with voters at the grassroots level during his poll campaign in the New Delhi constituency.

Advertisment

Verma, contesting from the New Delhi Assembly seat, engaged in door-to-door interactions, assuring residents of resolving local issues if elected. While campaigning in the narrow lanes of Kalibari, Verma held the hand of an elderly woman and promised better civic amenities.

The atmosphere was lively as campaigners and locals enthusiastically participated. His campaign style focused on making personal connections with the residents while engaging in one-on-one conversations and listening to their concerns.

A particularly poignant moment was when a girl with disability, waving the BJP flag and donning a campaign cap, followed the procession from start to finish. Her presence symbolized Verma's broad and inclusive campaign. Children in orange hoodies with BJP logos danced to the party's campaign song, while others pasted posters and stickers on walls to spread Verma’s message. Among the crowd was Ratan Chauhan, hailing from Bihar, dressed as the iconic character from the movie PK, wearing an orange shirt and skirt and holding a transistor. Carrying BJP pamphlets, he delivered an engaging message to voters, "Mai dusre 'gola' se yaha aaya hoon, logo ko batane ki Kamal pe vote dena hai." During the campaign, Verma visited a local temple, where the priest offered him a red scarf and prasad. Energized supporters chanted "Parvesh Bhaiya ko Jai Shree Ram" and "2 number lucky hai, jeet humari pakki hai," showing their enthusiasm for his candidacy.

Advertisment

Throughout the campaign, residents greeted Verma with garlands and shawls, while he reciprocated by touching the feet of elders, seeking blessings.

"Humpe ashirwaad banaye rakhiyega," Verma humbly told the crowd, asking for their support in the February 5 elections.

The streets filled with orange BJP flags, posters, and rhythmic beats of drummers, amplified the energy of the procession. Supporters danced and chanted, adding momentum to Verma's campaign ahead of the February 8 results for Delhi Assembly polls. PTI SHB OZ OZ