Delhi Assembly polls: BJP leaders perform puja ahead of filing nomination

New Delhi: Several BJP leaders, including Parvesh Verma and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, indulged in hectic religious activities offering prayers and performing 'havan' on Wednesday ahead of filing their nomination papers for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Verma worshipped at Gauri Shankar temple in Chandni Chowk along with his wife before taking on a foot march to Jamnagar House from his Windsor Place residence for filing his nomination papers from New Delhi constituency.

Meanwhile, Gupta accompanied by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the party workers performed a 'havan' and then moved to file his nomination papers from Rohini seat in a procession.

Several other BJP candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls also took out procession.

Former minister and BJP candidate from Bijwasan seat, Kailash Gahlot, offered prayers at Shri Hari Mandir in Vasant Kunj before going to file his nomination.

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, who will also be filing his nomination later in the day, is scheduled to join a march that will begin from the EWS flats in Kalkaji built for rehabilitated slum dwellers. Bidhuri is contesting from Kalkaji seat this time.

The BJP has so far declared the names of 57 candidates for the polls, while the names of 11 candidates are yet to be announced.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.