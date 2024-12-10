Advertisment
National

Delhi assembly polls: BJP’s first ‘candidate’ out; check details

Shailesh Khanduri
Vikram Gehlot BJP

New Delhi: Even though the BJP is yet to announce its candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, a leader of the saffron party projected himself as the candidate for the Mehrauli assembly seat.

On Tuesday, Vikram Gehlot 'Sanyasi', BJP district general secretary, Mehrauli assembly seat, sought support from the public through a WhatsApp broadcast.

Gehlot shared a poster and a video message in the broadcast, projecting himself as a new face with a new name and seeking support.

The Aam Aadmi Party has begun announcing its candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls in February.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday released its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, dropping 18 sitting MLAs and moving two others, including former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, to new seats.

The AAP has so far announced a total of 31 candidates out of 70.

Currently, BJP has been conducting surveys to assess potential candidates, aiming to narrow down to a few nominees per constituency. 

They plan to announce their first list of candidates, likely featuring a mix of experienced politicians and new, younger faces. Former MPs, state unit presidents, and other high-profile leaders are being considered for key constituencies.

The party's preparation also includes setting up committees to lead campaign efforts and organizing various outreach programs to connect with voters on a grassroots level. 

These efforts are part of a comprehensive plan to challenge AAP's dominance in Delhi, where BJP aims to increase its seat tally significantly from the last assembly elections.

