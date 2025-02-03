Delhi Assembly polls: Over 1,000 cases of violation of MCC registered

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) More than 1,000 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been registered ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, an official said on Monday.

The cases were lodged between January 7, when the MCC came into force, and February 2.

A total of 33,434 people have been arrested during this period under various legal provisions, including those under the Excise Act, according to a statement.

Ahead of the polls, the police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs.

Delhi Police has recorded 1,049 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 462 illegal firearms and 510 cartridges with 482 people arrested under the Arms Act, the statement said.

The police have also seized 1,08,258 litres of liquor and arrested 1,353 people, 196.602 kg of drugs worth over Rs 77.9 crore with more than 1,200 banned injections seized and arrested 177 people so far.

The law enforcement agencies have also seized Rs 11.23 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement added.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, with the votes set to be counted on February 8. PTI BM AS AS