Delhi Assembly polls: Over 1,090 cases of violation of MCC registered

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) More than 1,090 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been registered in Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The cases were lodged between January 7, when the MCC came into force, and February 5.

A total of 35,020 people have been arrested or detained under various provision of preventive action and other acts, according to a statement.

Delhi Police has recorded 1,098 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 472 illegal firearms and 534 cartridges with 496 people arrested under the Arms Act, the statement said.

The police have also seized 1,14,699 litres of liquor and arrested 1,423 people, 206.712 kg of drugs worth over Rs 77.9 crore with more than 1,200 banned injections seized and arrested 179 people so far.

The law enforcement agencies have also seized Rs 11.70 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement added. PTI BM AS AS