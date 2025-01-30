Delhi Assembly polls: Over 860 cases of violation of Model Code of Conduct registered

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) More than 860 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been registered ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, an official said on Thursday.

The cases were lodged between January 7, when the MCC came into force, and January 29.

A total of 27,551 people have been arrested during this period under various legal provisions, including those under the Excise Act, according to a statement.

Ahead of the polls, the police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs.

Delhi Police has recorded 863 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 415 illegal firearms and 473 cartridges with 426 people arrested under the Arms Act, the statement said.

The police have also seized 96,957 litres of liquor and arrested 1,147 people, 165.876 kg of drugs worth over Rs 72.8 crore with more than 1,200 banned injections and arrested 156 people so far.

The law enforcement agencies have also seized Rs 9.67 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement added.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, with the votes set to be counted on February 8. PTI BM AS AS