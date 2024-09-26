Delhi Assembly proceedings briefly adjourned amid sloganeering

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The two-day session of the Delhi Assembly started on a stormy note on Thursday as BJP and AAP leaders raised slogans against each other, forcing the speaker to briefly adjourn the proceedings.

As soon as Speaker Ram Niwas Goel listed names of leaders who will raise issues in the House, BJP leaders objected and demanded that their issues be raised as well.

Both AAP and BJP leaders then started raising slogans against each other prompting the speaker to adjourn the proceedings for 15 minutes.

BJP MLAs also demanded that pending CAG reports be tabled in the House.

The LG Secretariat had written to Chief Secretary Dharmendra and Finance Secretary Ashish Chandra Verma, asking them to lay pending reports of the apex auditor CAG in the assembly during the session after bringing the matter to the chief minister's attention.

The new government headed by Chief Minister Atishi is expected to seek a vote of trust in the House on Friday. PTI SSJ MHS DV DV