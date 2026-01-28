Delhi Assembly seeks Atishi's response over 'incorrect' claim about AAP MLAs' suspension

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday asked Leader of Opposition Atishi to submit a written statement to the Privileges Committee by February 6, regarding her allegedly "incorrect and mala fide" statements regarding the suspension of AAP MLAs during the winter session earlier this month.

The issue over the statement made by Atishi was referred by Speaker Vijender Gupta to the Privileges Committee of the House.

"I am directed by the chairperson, Committee of Privileges, to request you to submit your written comments in the matter to this Secretariat latest by February 6," a Delhi Assembly Secretariat letter written to Atishi said.

Four AAP MLAs, including party's chief whip Sanjeev Jha, were marshalled out and later suspended from the remaining sittings of the House for interrupting LG's address during the winter session on January 6.

Atishi's claim that the MLAs were suspended for wearing masks to protest against air pollution in the city, was also referred to the Privileges Committee by the speaker.

Gupta had strongly refuted Atishi's claim, saying her allegation was "factually incorrect" and a "deliberate attempt to mislead" the House and the people.

He had clarified that the four AAP MLAs -- Sanjeev Jha, Som Dutt, Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh -- were suspended solely for disrupting the proceedings of the House and not for wearing masks.

The action was taken strictly to maintain order, dignity and authority of the assembly, he said.