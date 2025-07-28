Delhi Assembly session from Aug 4; bill to regulate school fee hikes likely to be tabled

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will commence on August 4 and is likely to see a bill to regulate fee hikes by private schools being tabled by the BJP-led government, officials said.

According to officials, the session will continue for five days and will be paperless.

The National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed ahead of the forthcoming monsoon session, which will significantly enhance the digitisation of legislative business, enabling seamless digital access to House proceedings and legislative documents.

The session is likely to see key bills and policies being tabled by the government.

According to officials, the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, will also be brought in the Assembly and will witness a heated debate between the ruling BJP and the opposition AAP.

According to the ordinance that was approved by the Cabinet on April 29, there are strict penalties for schools involved in hiking fees arbitrarily, including losing the right to propose fee revisions.

For a first offence, the school will be fined between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. For repeat offences, the penalty will increase to anywhere between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

The ordinance proposes that if the school fails to refund the amount within the stipulated time, the fine will be doubled after 20 days, tripled after 40 days, and continue to increase with every 20-day delay. It also has provisions for penalties on those who indulge in repeated violations.

Those found repeatedly flouting norms may also be barred from holding official posts within the school management, according to the draft ordinance.

Additionally, the school management could lose the right to propose fee revisions in the future.

Abhay Verma, the chief whip of the ruling party, said, "We will highlight achievements of the government in the House and raise issues related to people's welfare." PTI SLB HIG