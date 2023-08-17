Delhi Assembly session gets one-day extension

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly session will continue on Friday after the members voted in favour of extending the proceedings by a day.

The two-day session of the Delhi Assembly commenced here on Wednesday, the first after the enactment of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023 on the control of services in the national capital.

Replying to the discussion on the services bill in Rajya Sabha earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Delhi Assembly is the only assembly in the country that does not prorogue, and that from 2020 to 2023, it has convened only for the Budget session.

