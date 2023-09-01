Delhi Assembly Speaker accuses finance dept of holding up proposal for his Ghana visit

New Delhi, Sept 1 (PTI) Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday alleged that the Delhi government’s finance department held up a proposal for his visit to Ghana to attend a conference.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker alleged that the department is holding a proposal for his visit to Ghana to attend the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, saying approval of the LG was required for it.

Goel also alleged in a press conference at the Delhi Assembly that the officers of the services department summoned Vidhan Sabha section officers and "threatened" them to seek confidential information.

He has also written to LG VK Saxena seeking disciplinary action against officers concerned for alleged "misuse" of their power and seeking confidential information about a probe of the OBC welfare committee of the Assembly into a complaint against special secretary vigilance. PTI VIT NB