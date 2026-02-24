Delhi Assembly speaker announces new initiatives marking one year in office

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, marking one year of his tenure on Tuesday, announced a slew of initiatives for the House, including expanding solar power project by 300 KW, increasing green cover by 20 per cent, introducing a 'Best MLA Award' and launching a political leadership programme.

Gupta, third-time MLA from Rohini, took oath as Delhi Assembly speaker on February 24 last year, following a massive victory of the BJP in the Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, "As we complete one year in office, we are steering the Delhi Vidhan Sabha toward a new era of modernisation through a series of landmark initiatives that will redefine transparency and sustainable governance." The speaker said that the existing 500 KW solar power capacity of the Assembly premises will be expanded further by 300 KW. He also expressed commitment to increase the green cover on the Assembly premises by 20 per cent.

The Assembly is also going to introduce a Best MLA Award, with detailed rules expected to be placed during the upcoming Budget, said an Assembly secretariat statement.

A prestigious one-year political leadership programme to mentor future youth leaders is also in the pipeline, it said.

Gupta also presented an account of initiatives taken in the past year towards modernisation, transparency and people-centric governance at the Assembly.

The Assembly has become fully paperless through the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). The Delhi Assembly has also become the first legislature in the country to operate entirely on solar energy, with the commissioning of a 500-kilowatt rooftop solar power project. The initiative has not only reduced carbon emissions but is also generating an estimated annual savings of Rs 1.75 crore, the statement said.

Implementation of an audit para management system (APMS) for real-time monitoring of CAG audits and action taken notes from departments, and a dedicated annual health check-up of MLAs, were other initiatives, added the statement.