Delhi Assembly Speaker forms committee to speed up implementation of e-Vidhan initiative

New Delhi, April 7 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has formed a committee of officers to speed up the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project in a bid to go paperless ahead of the monsoon session, officials said on Monday.

NeVA serves as a unified digital platform for all legislative functions, including the submission of notices, ministerial replies, legislative business, discussions, committee reports, and access to a digital library through a display screen fitted on the seats in the Assembly. It could also be downloaded on smartphones for use.

The panel members, including officers of the assembly secretariat, NeVA and the National Informatics Centre, are likely to soon visit the Legislative Assemblies of Odisha and Gujarat where the application has been installed, to study its functioning, a senior Delhi government officer said.

The Delhi Assembly signed a tripartite agreement in March with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Delhi government for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

The application through artificial intelligence will also be modified to enable searches for speeches and statements made by any legislator in the House by using keywords, officials said.

By adopting NeVA, the Delhi Assembly will significantly reduce paper consumption, streamline workflows and empower MLAs with digital tools for better legislative performance, they said.

The Speaker had said that the project is likely to be in place by the monsoon session ensuring paperless work at the Assembly.