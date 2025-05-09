Delhi Assembly Speaker Gupta constitutes 8 House committees for 2025-26

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has constituted eight committees of the House for the financial year 2025-26 to ensure efficient functioning of legislative business.

The newly constituted committees include six new committees, in addition to two existing ones -- the Business Advisory Committee and the Committee on Private Members' Bills and Resolutions, said an official statement.

These committees will play a vital role in legislative oversight by fostering accountability, encouraging deliberation, and enabling a thorough examination of governance-related issues, it added.

BJP MLA Neeraj Basoya is the chairman of Committee on Government Assurances while Surya Prakash Khatri heads the Committee on Petitions. The committees also include opposition AAP MLAs as members. PTI SLB SLB MNK MNK