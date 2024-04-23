Delhi Assembly Speaker nominates 14 MLAs to vote in April 26 mayoral polls

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday nominated 14 MLAs to be represented in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi who will be eligible to vote in the mayoral polls, an official notification said.

Advertisment

The nominated Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will cast their votes for mayor and deputy mayor's post.

According to the notification, BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma has been nominated for voting in the April 26 polls while 13 AAP MLAs, including A Dhanwatti Chandela, Ajay Dutt, Ajesh Yadav, Bandana Kumari, Dillip Kumar Pandey, Haji Yunus, Pawan Sharma, Praveen Kumar, Preeti Jitender Tomar, Sharad Kumar Chauhan, Shiv Charan Goel, Som Dutt, and Vishesh Ravi will cast their votes in the elections.

Meanwhile, the MCD has drafted the agenda for the House meeting which will convene the polls to elect the new mayor and deputy mayor of the corporation.

Advertisment

This year, the MCD mayor will be elected from the reserved category councillor.

However, the meeting/election is subject to clearance from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and nominations of the presiding officer from the LG office.

The civic body is yet to receive approval from LG Vinai Kumar Saxena to conduct the mayoral polls as well as from the ECI amid the model code of conduct.

The mayoral elections are slated for April 26. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Mahesh Khichi for the post of mayor and Ravinder Bhardwaj for deputy mayor.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Kishan Lal for the post of mayor and Neeta Bisht for the deputy mayor's post. PTI SJJ AS AS