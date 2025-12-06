Delhi assembly speaker says dignity, independence crucial for empowerment at Divyalympics

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Delhi assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday said true empowerment becomes meaningful only when citizens are enabled to participate independently and with dignity.

He was addressing the "Divyalympics 2025: Celebrating Abilities" as the chief guest at the Bharti College in Janakpuri, according to a statement.

Emphasising the need to link accessibility, education, and opportunity with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, Gupta said India's approach towards persons with disabilities has undergone a decisive transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He noted that dignity, empowerment, and capability now form the cornerstone of national policy for Divyang citizens.

Referring to the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) launched in 2015, the speaker said sustained efforts are being made to improve access across public buildings, transport systems, digital platforms, information services, media and educational institutions to create a barrier-free and inclusive India.

Gupta also highlighted the role of welfare and educational support in strengthening accessibility.

He also referred to schemes such as Niramaya, which provides health insurance coverage, and the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme, which ensures social security and financial stability for persons with disabilities. He further underlined the importance of the pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for students with disabilities in enabling continuity of education and ensuring equal opportunity.

Citing the example of Girish Kumar, who lost a leg to a childhood train accident and later emerged as a competitive badminton player through discipline and perseverance, Gupta said such achievements demonstrate how access, encouragement, and institutional support can translate capability into performance.

He said platforms like the Divyalympics play a crucial role by providing exposure, confidence, and competitive experience while normalising participation and reinforcing the expectation of contribution.

Divyang individuals, he added, continue to contribute meaningfully across education, sports, employment, creative fields, and public life, thereby strengthening diversity and national capacity. PTI NSM PRK PRK