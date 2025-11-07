Delhi Assembly speaker unveils commemorative plaque on 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta unveiled a commemorative plaque engraved with the complete text of "Vande Mataram" on the assembly premises at the 150th anniversary celebration of the national song.

"'Vande Mataram' is a timeless anthem that binds every Indian to the spirit of our motherland," Gupta said, while addressing a gathering at the celebration.

He said the plaque has been installed so that every visitor is reminded of this "immortal" song and its profound contribution to India’s freedom and national consciousness.

Gupta highlighted that "Vande Mataram" became the anthem of India’s freedom movement, first sung publicly by Rabindranath Tagore at the Congress session of 1896 and later echoing across the nation during the Partition of Bengal in 1905.

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and other BJP MLAs were present at the unveiling.

The programme also featured cultural performances by artistes from the Sahitya Kala Parishad, and the assembly building was lit up in the hues of the tricolour for the occasion. PTI SLB PRK PRK