Delhi Assembly speaker urges Marwaris to help India become third largest economy

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta lauded the Marwari community for their contribution to the welfare in the country, and called upon traders among them to help India become the third largest economy in the world.

Attending the two-day national convention of All India Marwari Federation (AIMF), Gupta said the community has played significant role in economic growth of the country.

The Delhi Assembly speaker said they were given relaxations in trade by many princely states, including Jaipur and Bikaner, during 19th century to use their business expertise for economic growth.

"The Marwaris uplifted the society at places where they settled. In 1911, there were 11,000 Marwaris living in Kolkata and they have rendered social work through setting up schools, colleges, hospitals and with other welfare activites besides their financial achievements," he said.

He called upon the community to involve latest technology in their businesses.

During the convention, outgoing national president of the AIMF, Shiv Kumar Lohia, handed over the charge to his successor Pawan Kumar Goenka, the organisation said in a statement.

Goenka, in his speech, outlined various social, charitable and development activities being carried out by the AIMF.

He said the Yuva Marwari Sangthan is constructing a Yuva Bhawan at Shahdara, New Delhi, on a 4,000 square metre area at Rs 40 crore.

The five-story state-of-the-art building will have a hostel, indoor games, gym, library, and other facilities, and its construction work will be completed in the next two years, he said.

Goenka said that it will provide accommodation facilities to Marwari youths coming from all over India to the national capital for seeking admissions in central universities, coaching for civil services and for medical and other facilities.