Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta meets PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in Parliament House.

During the meeting, Gupta presented the prime minister with a specially curated coffee table book 'Delhi Legislative Assembly presents Shatabdi-Yatra, Veer Vithalbhai Patel', dedicated to Veer Vithalbhai Patel, the first Indian elected Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly.

Gupta informed PM Modi that the Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to be transformed into a distinguished Heritage Site, preserving its rich democratic legacy for future generations.

This initiative will open its historic doors to the general public, allowing citizens to experience firsthand the institution's remarkable journey and its enduring contribution to India's democratic framework, said an official statement.