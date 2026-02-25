Delhi Assembly summons Punjab officers in Sikh Guru insult issue

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly has summoned Punjab officers including the state director general of police (DGP) to appear before its privileges committee on Friday in connection with the alleged remarks of Leader of Opposition Aitishi against Sikh Gurus.

The issue was related to a video clip of the Assembly's Winter session proceedings in January, based on which BJP legislators accused Atishi of making "derogatory" remarks against Sikh Gurus.

The Assembly secretariat, in a letter to the Under Secretary of the Punjab government's Home Department, said the senior officers of the state would be provided an adequate opportunity to explain their stand before the committee on February 27.

The panel has summoned Additional Chief Secretary (Home II), DGP and the Commissioner of the Jalandhar Police, to appear in person before it.

After a row erupted over the alleged remarks of Atishi, the AAP government in Punjab moved quickly and a case was registered in Jalandhar over the video clip shared by the BJP leaders. A forensic lab report claimed that the video clip was "doctored".

However, a forensic examination of the video clip on the direction of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta claimed that it was genuine.

In her reply to the Privileges Committee, Atishi has refuted the charges against her and demanded to be provided a video recording of the Assembly proceedings on the day of the said incident.

The Assembly has yet to receive the copies of the FIR registered by the Punjab Police and the report of the forensic test conducted in the state as well as the report of the technical experts, officials said. PTI VIT VIT KSS KSS