Delhi Assembly to celebrate 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' with plaque unveiling on Nov 7

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A plaque commemorating the 150th anniversary of the national song — Vande Mataram — will be inaugurated on Friday at the Delhi Assembly premises.

The Assembly will organise a special programme on the occasion, wherein Speaker Vijender Gupta will unveil a commemorative plaque celebrating the milestone.

The event will also feature a cultural programme by artists from the Sahitya Kala Parishad, highlighting the spirit of patriotism and unity inspired by “Vande Mataram,” an official statement said.

To mark the celebration, the Assembly building will be illuminated in the colours of the national flag in the evening.

“'Vande Mataram’ is not merely a song -- it is the soul of India’s freedom movement and a timeless ode to our motherland. The Delhi Assembly is proud to honour 150 years of this national treasure, which continues to inspire unity, sacrifice, and patriotism among all Indians," Gupta said.

'Vande Matram' is a poem composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875 that was adopted as the national song in 1950. According to the Ministry of Culture's Amrit Kaal portal, the poem became a rallying cry of freedom fighters during the struggle for independence.