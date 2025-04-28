Delhi Assembly to form senior citizen welfare committee: Speaker Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly will soon constitute a nine-member senior citizen welfare committee to ensure well being of the elderly in the city, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Monday.

The Delhi Assembly has 24 committees for various purposes. The proposed Committee for Senior Citizens’ Welfare will be constituted by the first week of May, Gupta told PTI.

A delegation of Kerala Assembly's Committee for Welfare of Senior Citizens earlier in the day met Gupta at the Vidhan Sabha and discussed with him the formation of the new panel at the Delhi Assembly.

"The Speaker directed the secretary of the Assembly to study the Kerala model and examine the feasibility of constituting a similar committee in the Delhi Assembly," said a statement from the Assembly secretariat.

The visiting delegation members KP Kunhammad Kutty Master, Ahammad Devarkovil, Mammikkutty P and Job Maichil -- all MLAs -- shared their insights into Kerala’s senior citizen welfare rules and regulations of the committee during the meeting with Delhi Assembly Speaker, the statement said.

They also detailed the formation and functioning of a nine-member Committee for Welfare of Senior Citizens under Rule 261 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, which monitors implementation of welfare schemes by the state and district councils in the state, it said.

The panel also oversees the functioning of old-age homes managed by both state-run and private organisations, ensures the proper utilisation of government funds allocated for senior citizens, and recommends remedial measures to address issues in policy implementation, it said.

Gupta informed the delegation that the Delhi Assembly is actively considering constitution of a similar committee, as a commitment to advancing the welfare and rights of senior citizens, it added. PTI VIT VIT MNK MNK